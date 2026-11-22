Ahmeti-Rama meeting: discussions on cooperation between the two countries, European integration and issues of common interest for Albanians

The President of the Democratic Union for Integration, Ali Ahmeti, met with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama.

Ahmeti himself announced the news, clarifying that the meeting was held on November 22 and that during it they discussed cooperation between the two countries, European integration and issues of common interest for Albanians.

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In a post, Ahmeti wrote: “Today I had the pleasure of meeting the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania and my friend, Mr. Edi Rama.

With Edi, as always, we spoke as brothers, openly and with dedication about issues of common interest for our Albanian nation, deepening cooperation between our two countries, the European perspective, partnership within NATO and the common response to the challenges we face.

This meeting takes on special significance also because it is being held on November 22, Albanian Alphabet Day, and on the eve of November 28, Flag and Independence Day of Albania.

These days of Great November remind us of our historical journey, the sacrifices across generations and the importance of unity around our language, flag and national interests.

Albanians, wherever they live, have reason and responsibility to build bridges of cooperation, strengthen ties among themselves and contribute together to a European, secure and promising future.

Happy November 22 and may the spirit of Albanian November always unite us!” wrote Ali Ahmeti.