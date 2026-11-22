The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced today that during the control operation carried out last evening until the early hours of the morning in Skopje, six people were deprived of their liberty and 14 road traffic violations were recorded.

The operation took place from 20:00 to 06:00 and was carried out by officers of the Skopje Internal Affairs Sector, under a previously approved plan for implementing reinforced measures and activities, with the aim of maintaining a stable security situation in the city centre.

Të lidhura None found

During the operation, the identities of 34 people were verified, and 25 individuals and four vehicles were checked. Fourteen violations were recorded under the Law on Road Traffic Safety, and checks were also carried out in eight hospitality establishments and gambling clubs with electronic gaming machines. Two foreign nationals were detained, while another person was detained under Article 15 of the Law on Identity Cards. In addition, two people were deprived of their liberty for a criminal offence under Article 215 of the Criminal Code, and another person under Article 297-a of the Criminal Code. During the operation, police carried out preventive activities through physical presence, continuous patrols and periodic stops at the Kapishtec park on “Fronti Popullor” Street no. 66, on “Aradhet Partizane” Boulevard without a number, as well as near the “Qyteti e Drurit” playground on “Slavka Nediq” Street, due to the daily gathering of minors at some of these locations.

No irregularities were found in the hospitality establishments that were inspected, and no minors were found consuming alcohol.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stressed that such control operations will continue in the coming days.