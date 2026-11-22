Ilir Meta from detention 313: Euro fell to 89 lekë, but the 2027 budget was calculated at 96 lekë; the government is deceiving with “10 billion euros

From detention 313, Ilir Meta has reacted regarding the euro exchange rate and the 2027 budget, accusing the government of miscalculations and propaganda with what he calls a “historic budget.”

Meta questions the figures used by the executive, emphasizing that the budget has been built on the reference of an exchange rate of 96 lekë per euro, while the European currency has currently fallen to around 89 lekë.

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The former president also criticizes the narrative of a budget reaching 10 billion euros, arguing that the fall of the euro brings neither more economic well-being nor higher incomes for citizens.

According to Meta, despite the figures presented by the government, the majority of Albanians continue to live with low wages and pensions, poor public services, and a high cost of living.

In his full reaction, Meta states that the euro picnic and the Aruba Summit are still ongoing. He congratulates the lek for lowering the euro’s head, which has changed its prefix and dropped to 89 lekë, and adds that it is of interest to see at what exchange rate the country will enter on January 1, 2027, when the implementation of the new state budget begins.

He emphasizes that the government has made its “calculations” at 96 lekë per euro, while today the euro is 89 lekë. Thus, according to him, the budget begins with a deception in calculation, before implementation even starts, while the second deception is the propaganda with the “historic budget” of 10 billion euros.

Meta asks why this figure has become the center of propaganda, when the budget is implemented in lekë and the euro today is worth much less than in 2013, when the exchange rate was around 140 lekë. He stresses that a budget that appears historic in euros does not bring more money to 95% of Albanians, who face low wages and pensions, poor services, and a high cost of living.

In closing, he raises the question of who will be held accountable for these two public deceptions and emphasizes that, despite the cancellation of the NATO Summit, the euro picnic continues, because the Aruba Summit is continuing its own proceedings.