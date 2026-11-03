Kosovo Police announces new appointments to leadership positions

Kosovo Police has confirmed changes to its leadership following reports yesterday of numerous leadership moves.

According to the police, officials are assigned and appointed to various positions in line with operational needs, the institution’s functioning and the reorganization of personnel.

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The institution explained that assigning police officers to specific duties is based on administrative guidelines, legal procedures, the need to fill positions in the organizational structure and personnel planning. As a dynamic organization, Kosovo Police continually makes appointments and assignments according to emerging needs.

The changes and corresponding positions are as follows:

Taibe Canolli-Brajshori – Acting Deputy Director General of Kosovo Police.

Afërdita Mikullofci – Director of the Road Traffic Division.

Agron Rukiqi – Director of the Human Resources Department.

Agron Nezaj – Assigned to the Kosovo Police Project Development and Coordination Office – DPP.

Fehmi Xhata – Director of the Investigations Department.

Arben Paçarizi – Director of the Intelligence and Analysis Department (DIA).

Veton Elshani – Director of the Border Department.

Kamer Jonuzi – Director of the Support Services Department.

Fatmir Bajrami – Director of the Analysis Division within DIA.

Gëzim Dibrani – Director of the Directorate for International Police Cooperation.

Jeton Rexhepi – Regional Border Director – East.

Fatos Makolli – Adviser at DRP – Pristina.

Luan Keka – Regional Director at DRP – Gjilan.

Blerim Rama – Director of the Counterterrorism Directorate.

Kosovo Police emphasized that these assignments are part of the institution’s ongoing organization and operations.