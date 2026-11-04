Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive

After a brief suspension, search-and-rescue teams have resumed operations at the apartment building that was severely damaged by a powerful explosion in the “Beqir Dardha” neighborhood of Elbasan. Hamit Ibro, 69, a father of four, is believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

The necessary equipment has been made available for the operation, along with two teams totaling 16 people. Colonel Hajdar Gurra, commander of the Civil Emergencies Support Base, told the media.

Të lidhura None found

The search is focused mainly on the area of the building where the elderly man is believed to have been when the explosion occurred. This area was identified based on information provided by his family and local authorities.

Gurra described the operation as extremely dangerous, as the building is in a severely weakened state and has been almost completely destroyed. He said the operation would continue until it is completed, while all safety requirements for the responders involved are strictly observed.

Thermal camera data are a particular cause for concern. According to the colonel, they leave very little hope that 69-year-old Hamit Ibro is still alive.

Despite the major obstacles at the scene, efforts to find the 69-year-old are continuing. Authorities are working both to determine his location and to protect the personnel involved in the rescue operation.