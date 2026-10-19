Students and high schoolers protest, Kumbaro gathers directors of educational institutions: Stop them at school

School security officers, directors of educational institutions and psychologists have gathered for a meeting to discuss the measures to be taken in connection with the protest.

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“Ora News” journalist Bekim Bici reports that the meeting is being held at “Mondial.”

The meeting comes after the message delivered this morning by Education Minister Mirela Kumbaro from the offices of the Ministry of Education.

“The employees of the Ministry of Education have not stopped working for a single day, either physically or online, because some of the offices have been damaged. Throughout the weekend, we have been in constant communication with our education system to ensure that the school week resumes in all schools, where teachers, administrators, security officers and social workers are waiting to welcome you with open arms. We are all at the forefront of our duties. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all teachers for all their dedication and for the time they have given not only to the children, but also to communicating with parents,” said Kumbaro.

Classes began this Monday at more than 1,400 schools across the country, throughout Albania. Meanwhile, Minister Mirela Kumbaro also had a message for parents.

“Dear parents, trust the teachers. But above all, talk to your children. Every hour that violence takes away from them, every minute they spend watching the vandalism inflicted on our city on social media, is time lost from their lives. Their time is for education. Schools are open and fully operational.”

The Minister of Education also addressed students, inviting them to engage in dialogue.

“Students, we have been in communication, including individually, throughout this year while I have held this position, and I want to assure you that the Ministry’s door is open, but so are the hearts of the employees of the Ministry of Education. Things are done with heart and a desire to move forward. At any moment, I am ready for us to sit down together and improve everything that needs to be done,” said Education Minister Mirela Kumbaro.