Student protest/ Young people move to Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard, throw stones at officers, police respond with tear gas and water cannon

Student protest/ Young people move to Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard, throw stones at officers, police respond with tear gas and water cannon

The students’ sixth mass protest against the government has moved to Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard, where tensions have been reported between protesters and police forces.

Të lidhura

None found

A large number of protesters have gathered on the boulevard, facing police officers. The young people periodically throw stones at the officers, while police have responded with high-pressure water in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Earlier, officers also used tear gas, but the protesters continued to remain in front of the security forces.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 16:24

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