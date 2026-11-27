“EU enlargement? No, please, not again!” This is the position of a considerable proportion of Austrian citizens.

Data from the latest Eurobarometer survey from spring 2026 show that 57 percent of respondents in Austria oppose admitting new countries to the European Union. This is the highest figure recorded across the entire EU, Der Standard writes, as reported by Bota Sot.

Të lidhura None found

Reservations about enlargement are not new in Austria, although their scale remains surprising. The country exports more goods to Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic—separately to each of these states—than it does to China. In addition, €99 billion of Austria’s total €276 billion in foreign direct investment is concentrated in Eastern and Southeastern Europe.

For Austria, therefore, the issue is not simply about providing financial assistance to candidate countries or wanting to present itself as a model European country. At its core are its economy, development and prosperity, all of which are closely linked to this region.

However, there is currently no credible enlargement process. Political leaders repeat that enlargement is a “geopolitical necessity,” but distrust continues to prevail in many member states.

Member states are raising numerous questions: Could the EU’s decision-making mechanism function with more than 27 members? How would Ukraine, a major agricultural power, be incorporated into the Common Agricultural Policy? Do the candidates meet the requirements, particularly regarding the rule of law? Would France approve an accession treaty in Parliament or turn to a referendum? Moreover, some member states block certain candidates for bilateral reasons unrelated to European standards.

Another objection concerns fears about the labor market, but this issue has faded considerably. Ukrainians, who make up the largest group, already have the right to live and work in the EU. The same rights apply to Bosnians who hold Croatian passports, Macedonians with Bulgarian passports and Moldovans with Romanian passports. For the several million others, lengthy transitional periods could be introduced, as was done in previous enlargements, if deemed necessary.

For precisely this reason, Austria has a direct interest in supporting candidate countries in strengthening their security, democracy, rule of law and economies. Such an objective would be more achievable through a credible path toward EU membership.

Those seeking solutions must first respond to the concerns of the member states. The first step would be an honest approach. The European Union could tell the candidates that full membership remains the shared objective, but that admission cannot be promised once all the criteria have been met. At the same time, it could guarantee that every country meeting the criteria would immediately enter the European single market, together with the four fundamental freedoms: the free movement of goods, services, capital and people.

The single market is the core of the European Union. It covers most European legislation and gives citizens and companies in participating countries a position that is practically equal to that of member states. In simple terms, participation in the single market resembles EU membership, but without voting rights.

Austria has experienced this model itself. Together with Sweden and Finland, it initially joined the single market through the European Economic Area (EEA), while just one year later it became a member of the European Union. Norway and Iceland are still part of this mechanism, although they have never joined the EU and pay substantial sums for it. A more direct formula is the one the EU is currently discussing with San Marino and Andorra, through agreements that would enable them to participate fully in the single market.

Such a transitional phase would greatly reduce opposition from the member states. Decision-making in Brussels would not become more complicated, since countries participating in the single market but not members of the EU would have no voting rights. Agricultural policy could be excluded, as is the case with Norway. Meanwhile, France would not, at least at this stage, have a treaty to ratify.

The possibility of blockages for bilateral reasons would also be significantly reduced. Currently, every member state can obstruct the accession process at more than one hundred different stages. Under a new system, only two unanimous decisions would be required: the first to make the membership offer and the second, at the end of the process, to admit a country to the EU.

Between these two decisions, the European Commission would assess the progress of reforms every year. As soon as a country reached a “good level” in all areas, the Commission would propose its membership. In this way, progress would depend on the work of the candidate countries themselves, rather than on member states that claim Kosovo is not a state or that Macedonians are actually Bulgarians.

Naturally, only countries that had implemented the required reforms would be included in the single market. For this reason, the risk of offering such a prospect is limited. By contrast, the consequences of inaction could be extraordinarily serious.

Signs of this risk are already visible. The convincing victory of the Student List in the parliamentary elections held at the end of October gives Serbia the opportunity for a new democratic beginning. But this must not obscure the fact that the narratives of the 1980s, which contributed to the outbreak of the wars of the 1990s, have returned and become deeply entrenched in society.

In September, Ratko Mladić, who was convicted of genocide, was buried in Belgrade with military honors. This action was supported by a segment of society extending far beyond the regime’s circle.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Bosnia, Milorad Dodik, the most powerful Serb politician in the country, spoke during the election campaign about the border with Serbia, declaring: “It obstructs us, and we are working to ensure that it no longer exists.”

During the 2000s, the prospect of EU membership helped transform the Western Balkans into a safe and peaceful region. Now that this prospect has receded significantly, everything has been called into question. A return to instability would be fatal and costly, directly striking Austria’s economic heartland in the east.

The EU’s old member states managed, through European integration, to make a war between them unthinkable. The same result can be achieved in the Western Balkans only through integration, whether through full membership or initial entry into the single market.

The European Union has always been a project built for peace. And that is precisely what it must continue to be.