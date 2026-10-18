Protests in Albania, security measures imposed on those involved: 21 minors placed in family care

Protests in Albania, security measures imposed on those involved: 21 minors placed in family care

Following the protests held in Albania in recent days, the authorities have determined the security measures for those involved in the case related to the gatherings.

Të lidhura

None found

Twenty-one minors have been ordered to remain under the supervision of their families, while three other minors are required to report to the authorities.

Meanwhile, 12 measures requiring regular reporting, one house arrest measure, and one measure banning them from approaching public institutions and participating in protests have been imposed on the others.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 16:24

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