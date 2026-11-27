Dejan Bodiroga has resigned as a member of the National Assembly of Serbia, just days after the new parliament began its work.

The former Serbian basketball player secured his seat through the “Students’ List, Students Win” coalition and attended the parliament’s first session. So far, the reason for his decision to step down has not been disclosed.

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Bodiroga’s resignation request has been included on the agenda of the second meeting of the Committee on Administrative and Financial Affairs, Mandates and Immunity. The meeting will be held on Monday, November 30, at 12:15 p.m.

At the same session, the committee is also expected to consider the resignations of MPs Marko Korac and Dzenan Palamar, according to an official notice from the Serbian National Assembly.

Bodiroga had previously been mentioned on the Serbian political scene as one of the possible figures who could represent the “Students’ List” in the presidential election. Ultimately, the coalition selected academic Radomir Saicic as its presidential candidate.

Now 53, Dejan Bodiroga is considered one of the most prominent figures in European basketball. He built an outstanding career with the Yugoslav national team and several of the continent’s most prestigious clubs, becoming an iconic name in the sport.