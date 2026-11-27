Within a period of less than two hours, two businesses selling Pokémon cards and merchandise in Los Angeles were targeted by robbers. Products worth a total of around $30,000 were taken from the stores.

The first incident occurred at around 4:00 a.m. at Gary’s Pokémart in Woodland Hills. According to security camera footage, three people smashed the front glass door and quickly entered the store, taking a large number of items.

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The robbers took rare cards, packaged products, collector boxes, booster packs and other items from the Pokémon line. After the robbery, the store owner announced a $20,000 reward for information that would help identify and arrest those responsible.

About 40 minutes later, at 5:40 a.m., a similar incident was reported at PokeMall TCG on South Robertson Boulevard. Two people damaged the glass door to enter the store, but this time police intervened immediately.

One of the suspects was arrested inside the business, while the second was apprehended by police about a block from the scene.

PokeMall TCG has been targeted for the third time in the past six months. At the end of June, three people managed to take cards worth around $10,000 in less than a minute. In May, meanwhile, two people were caught on camera stealing products from the store.

Unlike the perpetrators of the second robbery, those responsible for the attack on Gary’s Pokémart fled before police arrived, using a silver Mercedes vehicle.

Authorities are continuing to investigate both cases and are attempting to identify those responsible for the robbery at Gary’s Pokémart.