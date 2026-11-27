Minister of Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure Fitore Pacolli has described support for local production and the alignment of Kosovo’s businesses with the European market’s new environmental requirements as essential.

Following her participation in the opening of Kosovo Business Week 2026, she said in a Facebook post that the ministries are working on reforms aimed at protecting local producers, encouraging investment and creating new economic opportunities.

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According to Pacolli, the circular economy, clean technologies and the sustainable use of resources are among the key areas in which businesses can develop.

“The green transition should not be an obstacle for businesses, but an opportunity for development and competitiveness,” Pacolli wrote.

The minister said they would work together to create the necessary conditions for Kosovo’s manufacturing businesses to successfully face competition in the European market.