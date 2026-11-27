Sveçla: Three arrested and 136 kilograms of marijuana seized in Kaçanik; police officer also under investigation

Minister of Internal Affairs Xhelal Sveçla announced that the Kosovo Police had detained three suspected individuals and confiscated 136 kilograms of marijuana on the “Arbën Xhaferi” motorway, near Doganaj in Kaçanik.

According to his announcement, three vehicles, an all-terrain vehicle and €680 in cash were also seized as part of the operation.

Të lidhura None found

During the pursuit, one of the suspected vehicles attempted to escape the law enforcement authorities and caused traffic accidents. To stop it, police officers also used their firearms.

Sveçla also announced that there were suspicions of a police officer’s involvement in this criminal activity.

The case has been taken up by the Kosovo Police Inspectorate, which will investigate and clarify all the circumstances.

“We will preserve and strengthen citizens’ trust in the Kosovo Police through continued commitment, by removing from its ranks every individual linked to crime,” Sveçla said.

The minister emphasized that the fight against narcotics would continue without compromise and that no one, including public officials, would be allowed to break the law.