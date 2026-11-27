Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti called on the European Union to grant the country candidate status and open accession negotiations, arguing that Kosovo has demonstrated through economic development and democratic progress that it deserves to move forward in this process.

Speaking at the Western Balkans Growth Plan Summit, held in Tirana, Kurti said Kosovo is the only country in the region that still does not have candidate status for EU membership.

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He called on the Council of the European Union to ask the European Commission to prepare an opinion on Kosovo’s application, stressing that next month will mark four years since the membership application was submitted.

“Candidate status and the opening of accession negotiations—an achievement Kosovo has earned on merit,” Kurti said.

As evidence of the country’s progress, the head of Kosovo’s government cited economic growth of 4.7% during the first half of the year, increased private investment and a decline in unemployment from 26% to 11%.

Kurti also addressed the reforms envisaged under the Growth Plan. He acknowledged that repeated elections had slowed their implementation, resulting in the loss of millions of euros allocated through the program.

During his speech, he also highlighted the advantages of gradual integration with the European Union. At the same time, he criticized Serbia for obstructing regional economic cooperation, particularly by refusing to recognize diplomas and blocking the implementation of CEFTA agreements.

The prime minister also called for EU funds for the countries of the region to be allocated in line with the results achieved and the implementation of reforms. According to him, the lack of progress on the path to integration risks weakening Kosovo citizens’ confidence in the European perspective.