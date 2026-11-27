Minister of Internal Affairs Panče Toshkovski announced that citizens of Macedonia will also be able to check online whether they have committed an offense, a service that until now was available only to foreign nationals.

According to him, the new application is expected to become functional next week, while the exact launch date will be announced later.

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“This is the same application already used by foreign nationals. Starting next week, we will announce the exact day on which we will make it available to Macedonian citizens. Through it, they will be able to more easily check whether they have committed an offense, the location where it occurred, view the evidence and, if they have been fined, pay the fine through the appropriate method. The aim is to simplify communication, since we are in the 21st century and applications are used for everything. I think it is good to have one for this purpose as well,” Toshkovski said.

To use this service, drivers will have to download the application onto their mobile phones and register.

The minister stressed that no one is exempt from the possibility of committing an offense. “Anyone, literally anyone, can commit an offense. I, too, could commit a traffic offense,” he said, urging vehicle drivers to use the application in their daily lives.