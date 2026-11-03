Mickoski announces three factories in December and more than 1,000 jobs

Three new production facilities are expected to open in December, provided activities proceed as planned, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced. Once they reach full capacity, the factories are expected to create more than 1,000 well-paid jobs.

The announcement came in a video address about his working visit to Düsseldorf, Germany, which Mickoski described as exceptionally successful. There, he held talks with political representatives and several companies that have expressed interest in investing in Macedonia.

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Among the companies he met was the German firm “Geresheimer”. Through two investments in Macedonia to date, the company has invested a total of around 120 million euros and employs approximately 300 people.

Mickoski said “Geresheimer” is planning another investment that would cover 100,000 square meters. According to him, the project would bring its workforce to 500, while the company’s operations in the country would practically triple.

Describing the visit’s agenda, the prime minister said the day began with a bilateral meeting with Hendrik Wiest, premier of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Their discussion reaffirmed the good relationship and opportunities to expand economic cooperation.

According to Mickoski, of the six Western Balkan countries, only Macedonia has signed an agreement with the German state for this form of bilateral and economic cooperation.

To illustrate North Rhine-Westphalia’s economic weight, he cited its population of around 18 million and nominal gross domestic product of more than 900 billion euros in 2025. Mickoski described the state as one of Germany’s most economically powerful regions.

In his comparison, he explained that if Macedonia’s GDP were around 18 billion euros, the state’s economy would be 50 times larger. He stressed that this offers significant opportunities for economic cooperation.

Mickoski invited his counterpart in North Rhine-Westphalia to visit Macedonia after the state elections, which, he said, are expected to be held in April next year.

Concluding his address, the prime minister said efforts on behalf of Macedonia were continuing in Germany and signed off by saying they would see each other soon in Skopje.