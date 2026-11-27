The removal of Elisa Spiropali from the Socialist Party has brought attention back to the clashes and developments within the ruling political force. The case has highlighted the relations between socialist leaders and important party figures, as well as the way dissent and alternative stances are treated within its structures.

The decision has raised questions about the causes that led to the expulsion, Spiropali’s relationship with the PS leadership, and the possible consequences of this issue on the internal political climate of the socialists.

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On November 24, the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group approved the proposal of group chairman Taulant Balla to expel Elisa Spiropali. Erion Braçe and Bledi Çuçi abstained from the vote, while Spiropali was absent from the meeting.

This decision followed that of November 14, when Spiropali was also expelled from the PS’s leadership forums, including the Presidency and the National Assembly. As a result, she remained outside the leadership structures and the socialist parliamentary group.

Spiropali has contested these decisions, considering them invalid and claiming that the decision-making procedures were not respected. She has announced that she will continue her battle within the Socialist Party, while criticizing its leadership and calling for the removal of those who, according to her, have abused power.

Koçeku: The issue is not only about freedom of thought, but also about freedom to decide

Marjana Koçeku, a deputy expelled from the Socialist Party, has reacted to the expulsion of Elisa Spiropali. According to her, such decisions demonstrate uncertainty within the party’s ranks and damage citizens’ trust in political leadership.

In a response to “Bota sot,” Koçeku stated that trust, security, and credibility are important foundations for any leader, party, or power, but assessed that these elements are currently in crisis.

Koçeku said that expulsions are a sign of insecurity and that the latter has a cost in politics. She mentioned protests, SPAK, and internal political fragmentation as forms through which this crisis is manifesting.

According to her, the debate is not simply about freedom of thought, since thought must be linked to decision and action. Koçeku emphasized that one cannot think one way and vote another, adding that there are deputies who have thought differently from how they acted. She stated that she herself cannot behave in that manner.

Buçpapaj: PS has already entered a phase of degradation

Journalist Elida Buçpapaj has criticized the model of leadership of the Socialist Party, which she compared to the organization of the party-state during the dictatorship.

In a statement to “Bota sot,” Buçpapaj said that after 1991, the PS did not fully transform based on the principles of a pluralist party. She singled out former chairman Fatos Nano for the way he accepted defeat in the 2005 elections and resigned from the party’s leadership.

Regarding Edi Rama, the journalist said that he concentrated political power in his own hands and built relations of dependency within party structures.

Buçpapaj recalled that during the dictatorship, the Party of Labor was identified with the state and controlled institutions, media, culture, education, art, and society, even though formal structures existed. According to her, in 1991 the party changed its name, but it was not transformed on the basis of the principles of a party in a pluralist system; while in 1997 it rehabilitated the entire nomenclature of the dictatorship.

She assessed that from 1991 to 2005, Fatos Nano had a liberal approach, which was also reflected after the 2005 elections, when he acknowledged defeat, allowed rotation, and stepped away from the leadership of the PS, creating opportunities for change even within the party.

According to the journalist, Edi Rama took over the party’s leadership through machinations, with the help of Gramoz Ruçi and the conservative wing. She said that since 2005, Rama has concentrated political power in his hands and has created a relationship similar to that between a tutor and clients.

Buçpapaj added that after Edi Rama’s victory in the 2013 elections, power has been increasingly gathered around his figure. Speaking about Spiropali’s case, she described the expulsion as a warning message for anyone who deviates from the party’s leadership line.

She argued that after 2013, all powers are no longer linked to the PS or to the Renaissance, but only to the name of Edi Rama. According to Buçpapaj, this has raised the cult of the individual, captured the state, and turned it into an instrument in service of the leader.

Referring to Spiropali, the journalist said that her removal from the party ranks immediately brought about expulsion and constitutes a threat to any other person who might follow the same path.

Buçpapaj concluded that the Socialist Party is going through a phase of degradation and that its future will depend on changing the leader and on the ability to create credibility. According to her, so far the party has served its leader, whom she described as an autocrat with all the attributes, while the country is being pushed toward dictatorship, since free and fair elections are not being guaranteed.