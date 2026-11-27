The Democratic Union for Integration party has issued an official stance regarding Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s comments on higher education in the Albanian language, while simultaneously calling on the VLEN coalition to withdraw from executive power.

According to this party, since taking office, Mickoski has constantly referred to a constitution that is not in force and laws that have not been adopted. His comment today, in which higher education in Albanian is described as an “implant,” is seen by BDI as further proof of the exclusionary spirit he follows. The current Constitution contains no article prohibiting university studies in the Albanian language; on the contrary, this possibility is fully supported by the country’s legal framework.

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BDI considers it paradoxical that Mickoski himself, who through his behavior is damaging the constitutional and legal structure, should now attempt to offer interpretations of the Constitution while violating it according to his own political interests. With such statements, he incites interethnic divisions and increases legal uncertainty. The problem is not education in Albanian, but the policies that call into question rights secured by the Constitution and by law.

The fact should not be overlooked that OBRM-PDUKM, through its program which is part of the government program, had announced the removal of the Balancer. Subsequently, the Constitutional Court became involved in this process, resulting in its abolition and damaging fair representation. Furthermore, the names of streets and squares in Tetovo have been removed, while OBRM-PDUKM is among the initiators of the abolition of the Law on Languages. This government has also excluded the diaspora from the population count, unconstitutionally reducing the number of councilors in municipalities with an Albanian majority.

With this behavior, North Macedonia is moving away from the values of coexistence and equality upon which its constitutional order is built. BDI asks Mickoski to abandon the exclusionary rhetoric, to stop fueling tensions, and to abide by the laws in force.

On the other hand, BDI emphasizes that it will remain committed to protecting guaranteed rights and will resist all attempts to undermine them, preserving legal security and the constitutional order.

“We call on VLEN to openly and without delay distance itself from these policies, to leave the Government and institutions, otherwise it will be considered co-responsible for these exclusionary and destabilizing actions,” BDI’s reaction states.