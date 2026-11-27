In a meeting held between them, German MP Peter Beyer and Kosovo’s Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Faruk Ajeti, discussed Kosovo’s perspective in the European Union and bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a post on the social network Facebook, Beyer expressed that a stable, democratic Kosovo closely connected to Europe constitutes a strategic interest for Germany. He emphasized that to achieve this goal, real progress is essential in the European integration process, as well as in normalizing relations with Serbia.

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“A stable, democratic Kosovo firmly rooted in Europe is in our strategic interest. This requires concrete progress in European integration and in the normalization process with Serbia,” Beyer is quoted as saying.

This meeting is part of a series of diplomatic contacts aimed at strengthening ties between Kosovo and Germany, also supporting Kosovo’s European perspective.