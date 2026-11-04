Special Prosecution receives file in the Arlinda Zekaj case

Special Prosecution receives file in the Arlinda Zekaj case

The Special Prosecution received the file relating to the Arlinda Zekaj case three days ago. Dren Paca, acting prosecutor at the institution, announced this after journalists asked him today about the Special Prosecution’s jurisdiction during a news conference on a drug trafficking case.

Paca explained that the Special Prosecution is examining only suspicions of possible involvement by police officers and prosecutors in the case. The other individuals are being handled by the Basic Prosecution in Pristina.

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Shtuar 4.11.2026 14:47

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