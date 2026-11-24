In connection with the “Black Friday” sales and discount campaign, the State Market Inspectorate will conduct extraordinary, intensified inspections of businesses throughout the country.

The checks will cover the legality of discounts, how they are advertised, the display of prices and the information provided to consumers about the terms of offers. Inspectors will focus in particular on household appliances, electronic products, mobile phones, computers, clothing, footwear and furniture.

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Special attention will be paid to cases involving falsely advertised discounts, unjustified price increases before a sale, or misleading advertising, with the aim of protecting citizens from fictitious offers.

The Inspectorate calls on businesses to meet their legal obligations and to publish prices and discounts clearly and transparently. If violations are found, the relevant legal measures will be taken against them.

Consumers who identify violations of their rights can report them by calling the toll-free number 191 or through the official website, www.dpi.gov.mk.