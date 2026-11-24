The court hearing against Jeton Sylaj, the former husband of Arlinda Zekaj, did not go ahead this time either.

The initial hearing, scheduled for today, was postponed without a new date being set. The decision followed a request filed by Arlinda’s family’s lawyer.

Të lidhura None found

Besnik Berisha said the indictment contains, in his view, a serious error in failing to classify the deceased as a vulnerable victim.

“The hearing, which was due to begin at 1 p.m., was not held because of the request I filed after receiving the indictment. While reviewing it, I found a scandalous omission by the prosecution in its drafting, as the deceased was not classified as a vulnerable victim,” Berisha said.

The lawyer said he had requested the withdrawal of the indictment and a reassessment of the legal classification, which, he said, also affects the sentence.

“I am asking for the indictment to be withdrawn and for its legality and legal classification to be reviewed. I am convinced that this is an error and an omission, which may have resulted from haste and fear of submitting the indictment without conducting a sufficient analysis.

Tomorrow, we will approach the Chief State Prosecutor and request that the indictment be withdrawn, the classification reassessed, and the case classified under the circumstance of a vulnerable victim. In this way, the sentence could reach five years instead of one year,” he said.