Helped Ergys Agasi with secret information: GJKKO Appeals Court upholds house arrest for former SHISH chief Vlora Hyseni

The Special Court of Appeal has upheld the house arrest order for Vlora Hyseni, the former head of the State Intelligence Service (SHISH), who is accused of helping Ergys Agasi while he was on the run.

The court rejected the request to change the security measure, and Hyseni will remain under house arrest.

Të lidhura None found

At SPAK’s request, the Special Anti-Corruption Court imposed two security measures on Hyseni: house arrest and suspension from public duties. She is suspected of helping Agasi with state information while he was on the run.

According to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office, Hyseni is suspected of two criminal offenses—assisting a criminal offender and disclosing secret documents—in connection with the AKSHI affair. Agasi is suspected of having formed a criminal group operating within the institution. Prosecutors say they uncovered communications between Hyseni and Agasi, including while he was on the run.

As part of the same SPAK operation, Embro Sulejmani, an employee of the “Kodra e Kuajve” agritourism business who helped Agasi while he was on the run, was also arrested. So was Fatjon Kalluçi, a sector head at the Institute of Scientific Police, who is suspected of leaking secret documents. SPAK also ordered a search of the home and person of former State Police Director Ilir Proda.

Kalluçi was remanded in custody a day earlier, while Sulejmani was ordered to report to authorities and barred from leaving the country.