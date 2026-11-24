Well-known analyst Fatos Lubonja, speaking as a guest on the “First Minute” program on News24, commented on the possibility of creating a political movement against Prime Minister Edi Rama, which could be led by two figures who have chosen to oppose the head of government.

Lubonja said it was still too early for these developments to be considered a genuine movement.

Të lidhura None found

According to him, Rama has suffered a rupture in his relations with international partners, while the protests and recent developments are placing him under increasing pressure.

The analyst also stressed that the prime minister’s actions were becoming irrational and dangerous, adding that he could be brought down suddenly by an internal blow, rather than by opponents who might challenge him through the ballot box. Lubonja also addressed Albania’s political culture, criticizing the way the political parties, the Socialist Party and the Democratic Party, function.

According to him, the lack of internal democracy and horizontal organization causes members to depend on the leader and lose their freedom of thought. He compared this model with the period of Enver Hoxha.

“It seems far too early to call it a movement. Rama has suffered a rupture! A rupture in his relations with international partners, as well as through the protests and these movements. His actions are becoming irrational and dangerous. There are people there who say: look at how he has removed these people, because he has removed the voices of opposition. But I would say that he himself will suddenly fall when he suffers some kind of blow, rather than these people being able to take him to the polls through a vote. The great thing the Socialist Party and Democratic Party have in common, and the most negative thing, is the fact that Albanians, as a political culture, still do not know democracy or how to organize themselves horizontally. When they are not zeros, they all come together, strip themselves of their freedom of thought as individuals, and become part of this structure dependent on the one. That is how the Democratic Party and the Socialist Party are. The Democratic Party has had a few… but with Berisha at the helm, it is… If this does not change, it is difficult to have a group that rises up. They removed the factions. He attacks them not because they harm him, but to tell them: you too should dare to do something. Because he says: you are good, but Balluku is less good. Just as in Enver’s time,” he said.