A previously unknown network of underground spaces has been discovered beneath Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, shedding light on a hidden chapter in the history of one of the world’s best-known monuments.

The structures extend for several hundred meters and, according to researchers, may continue for several more kilometers.

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Archaeological work began in early 2025, during the cleaning of vaulted cellars in the area where the atrium courtyard once stood. It was there that previously undocumented underground passages and structures were identified.

Since the discovery, teams have been working to clean, document and conserve them. So far, they have identified tunnels, water channels, rooms with vaulted structures, a burial chamber and a passage thought to connect to a fifth-century Roman road.

Information published by Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism shows that around 3,000 tons of debris have been removed from these spaces.

During the work, six rooms connected by nine tunnels were found. Around 420 meters of underground passages have been cleaned and documented. One of the longest tunnels is approximately 600 meters long, while experts believe the network may be even larger.

One of the passages runs parallel to Hagia Sophia’s entrance façade. It begins near the Fatih Madrasa and continues toward the visitor entrance, leading researchers to suspect that it may connect to a Roman road.

Researchers have not ruled out the possibility that some of these structures predate Hagia Sophia as it stands today, which was completed in 537 AD.

Among the most significant discoveries is a Roman hypogeum—a subterranean structure used for burials—located in the area known as the Vizier’s Garden.

During the cleanup, workers descended as far as five meters below the mud-covered surface. Minister Ersoy has said that the structure may be older than the current Hagia Sophia building.

The findings suggest that the monument’s underground spaces preserve traces from different historical periods and could provide new insights into the development of Constantinople, the name by which Istanbul was once known.

Hagia Sophia, with a history spanning around 1,500 years, is one of the major monuments of UNESCO World Heritage. It was originally built as a church by order of Emperor Justinian I, later converted into a mosque and then a museum, and has functioned as a mosque again since 2020.

Turkish authorities are considering opening some of these spaces to visitors while continuing research and protective measures.

Historian and tour guide Hasan Barış Partal described the discovery as one of the most significant developments in recent years for cultural tourism in Istanbul.

Partal compared the potential visitor experience in these spaces to descending into the Vatican grottoes beneath St. Peter’s Basilica, where many popes are buried.

The new discoveries show that Hagia Sophia’s history is more complex than previously thought, while underground research could also bring to light further secrets of this ancient monument.