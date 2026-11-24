Kosovo’s Special Prosecution Office has filed an indictment against V.M. for the criminal offense of money laundering.

From 2009 to 2019, the defendant is suspected of introducing €542,478.86 into the banking system and circulating it. According to the indictment, the funds are suspected to have come from the unauthorized sale of narcotics.

Të lidhura None found

According to the Prosecution’s statement, the money was transferred through the defendant’s personal bank accounts and those of the business entity “A.” O.P., with the aim of concealing its criminal origin and presenting it as legitimate income.

The SPRK said that V.M. was found guilty by a final judgment on May 28, 2024, of the unauthorized purchase, possession, distribution and sale of narcotics.

The indictment states that during the period in question, he repeatedly deposited and withdrew cash at several financial institutions in Kosovo. These included repeated transactions on the same day or within short periods of time.