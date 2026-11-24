Crater in Ankara shopping center parking lot swallows truck; driver pulled out with an excavator

A heavy truck fell into a large hole after part of the outdoor parking lot at a shopping center in Ankara, Turkey, collapsed, Turkish media reported.

The incident took place at the Acity shopping center in the Yenimahalle district. The driver was trapped in the cab after the vehicle fell into the crater created by the ground collapse.

Të lidhura None found

An excavator was used to get him out. With the help of the heavy machinery, the driver was rescued and got out of the vehicle.

After the incident, the shopping center’s management restricted access to the collapsed section for safety reasons. Meanwhile, crews began work to remove the truck from the hole.