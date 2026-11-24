US Ambassador Eric Wendt visits SPAK for the third time since taking office

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to Tirana Eric Wendt visited the offices of the Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK).

The diplomat met with the head of SPAK, Klodian Braho, and the head of the National Bureau of Investigation (BKH), Joni Keta.

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This is the third time the US ambassador has visited the Special Prosecution Office since taking office in September.

Previous meetings focused on combating transnational crime, drug trafficking and illegal migration.

They also discussed the role of justice institutions in addressing these challenges.