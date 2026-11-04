Terras: Political deadlock left Kosovo without reforms or progress for a year and a half

The European Parliament’s rapporteur for Kosovo, Riho Terras, spoke about political and diplomatic developments in the country during today’s meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos presented the report for 2026. Terras said institutional paralysis had hindered reforms and progress in Kosovo.

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He said that, in his initial assessment, the section on Kosovo in the European Commission’s enlargement report was largely appropriate. According to him, the document clearly identifies the problems also highlighted in last year’s European Parliament report.

Terras stressed that reforms and progress had remained on hold largely because of the political deadlock, which had essentially cost Kosovo a year and a half of lost time.

He noted that the situation had improved and that Kosovo had elected its institutions and made them operational in accordance with the Constitution. The country now has a functioning Assembly, government and president, which he said raises hopes for greater stability, something Kosovo urgently needs.

The rapporteur underlined that political stability is a key prerequisite for building the momentum needed to implement reforms. He expressed hope that, following the deadlock, the European Commission would actively support Kosovo and treat it as an equal partner.

Terras added that the Pristina-Belgrade dialogue must resume and that efforts should also be made to engage with European Union member states that have yet to recognize Kosovo’s statehood.