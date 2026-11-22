A climber was seriously injured after falling on very steep terrain while climbing rocks in the Demir Kapi area. According to the General Staff of the Army, he suffered severe bodily injuries.

Members of the Army’s Special Forces Battalion successfully carried out a rescue operation to extract the seriously injured climber from steep and inaccessible terrain in the Demir Kapi region.

Të lidhura None found

At the moment of the accident, members of the special forces were conducting regular advanced training for mountain operations and were alerted to the incident that had occurred near them.

According to the General Staff, after receiving the notification, members of the special forces immediately organized and began the rescue operation. The injured person was given first aid at the scene, and then, using special mountaineering and rescue equipment, he was safely extracted from the inaccessible terrain and transported across the river.

After being brought to an accessible point, the injured person was handed over to Emergency Medical Services teams for further medical treatment and care.

The General Staff assesses that this operation demonstrates the high level of preparation, professionalism, and readiness of the members of the Special Forces Battalion to act in complex and high-risk circumstances, as well as to mobilize in cases where people’s lives are endangered.