Publicist and former diplomat Xhevat Mustafa has reported an incident he sees as strange and with threatening undertones, after unidentified individuals painted two colored signs at the entrance of his apartment in Tirana.

In a post shared on Facebook, Mustafa explained that the incident occurred on the evening of November 20, after 10:00 p.m., in the building where he lives, which is located behind the “1 Maji” school.

Të lidhura None found

He recounted that two figures in dark blue paint appeared on the lower parts of the two side frames of the door, which were not clearly distinguishable.

“This act was carried out after 10:30 p.m., a time when children usually sleep, while the ‘rats’ of the neo-dictatorship come out to carry out inquisitorial and pre-election missions, assigned and well paid… by the ‘Center’ and the ‘Boss’!”, Mustafa wrote.

He suspects that these signs may be linked to his articles and public stances against the Socialist Party and its leaders.

“My first and strongest suspicion is that those scribbles were made by 1 or 2 early former secret police officers or current patronage workers, who have our block no. 2 and our building under surveillance, near ‘Zonja Çurre’ street, previously known as ‘Shyqyri Ishmi’”, he stressed.

Mustafa underlined that for more than 35 years, in his role as a journalist and political analyst, he has published analyses and opinions on developments in Albania, Kosovo and other countries.

According to him, the possible reasons for this act are also linked to his writings published during October and November in the newspapers “Bota Sot” and “Panorama”, as well as on his Facebook account.

In the post, he recalled a threat he claims he received in 1991, because of his writings about suspicions of the theft of about 270 tons of gold from the State Treasury during 1984-1989.

He said that at the time he had gathered evidence from an Albtransport driver and two crew members of a merchant ship, who, according to him, had information about the movement of the gold from Tirana to Venice.

“The voice that threatened me on the phone asked me two questions with an obvious subtext: ‘Will your daughter and son go to school tomorrow morning…? What about the children, don’t you think about them?’”, Mustafa recalled.

He said that some friends had advised him to report the latest incident to Police Station No. 1 in Tirana, but he had chosen not to do so.

At the end of the post, the publicist and former diplomat addressed Edi Rama, Taulant Balla and Ervin Demo, asking them, in his words, to put a “brake” on the patronage workers.