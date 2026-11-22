This Sunday, Tirana mayor Erion Veliaj refused to appear at Memorial Hospital of Fier to undergo medical tests, as part of preparations for the surgical intervention on his leg, which is scheduled for November 23.

According to the General Directorate of Prisons, Veliaj was supposed to undergo preliminary checks and tests ahead of the operation scheduled for Monday.

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But he refused to go to the hospital, stating that he has turned to the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) to obtain a decision regarding the intervention.

“I have turned to the GJKKO for it to decide on my surgical intervention. I refuse to go to Memorial Fier hospital,” he said.

The Tirana mayor has opposed his transfer from Durrës detention to Fier, calling the decision political and accusing Prime Minister Edi Rama of threatening him through Justice Minister Toni Gogu that he must give up the Tirana municipality and admit involvement in protests.

His lawyer, Plarent Ndreca, said two days ago that they have turned to the Special Anti-Corruption Court to decide on Veliaj’s operation, accusing the Prisons Directorate of moving into criminal actions because it was not approving the hospital and the doctor where the mayor wants to undergo the leg intervention.