Optimism is spreading in several European capitals, as President Donald Trump’s negotiating team has put forward collective security guarantees for Ukraine that resemble those offered by NATO.

The proposal is being interpreted as a sign that Washington may have begun to shift its stance toward Kyiv, but it simultaneously raises questions about the conditions that might be demanded in exchange for such a commitment.

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According to Politico’s reporting, European officials taking part in the peace negotiations see this as a significant diplomatic development, especially after persistent fears that the U.S. might scale back aid to Ukraine. However, they worry that the proposed guarantees could come at the price of major territorial or political concessions from Kyiv.

The proposal became known last week in Berlin through Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and special envoy, after two weeks of intense diplomacy. Kushner stated that the American president was ready for such a deal and that the Russian side also seemed inclined to accept it. Nevertheless, a Russian official has pushed back against the idea, while Vladimir Putin has not publicly rejected it.

If the guarantee is based on NATO’s Article 5, it would mean that any new aggression against Ukraine would trigger a joint response mechanism from the guaranteeing countries. Such a thing would profoundly transform the security architecture for Kyiv and would aim to prevent another Russian aggression after the war ends.

Direct U.S. involvement would carry particular weight, given its military power. If the guarantees were backed by strong legal, political, and military commitments, a future Russian attack could even lead to a direct confrontation with Washington.

However, not everyone in Europe is convinced that this proposal is enough. An aide to French President Emmanuel Macron called the American move a step in the right direction, but stressed that the most credible solution would be Ukraine’s full NATO membership.

“The strongest guarantee of solidarity among allies is undoubtedly Article 5,” he said, adding that protection equivalent to this article must be credible and accompanied by concrete commitment.

Shift in the political climate in Europe

One reason some European capitals are taking Kushner’s proposal seriously is that debates about such security guarantees have been underway for months behind the scenes between American and European officials.

There have also been discussions about the French proposal for Ukraine to join NATO as a full member. But this possibility is seen as a red line for Moscow, which has repeatedly opposed the Alliance’s expansion toward Ukraine.

A European official close to the negotiations stated that there has been clear progress in the discussions on security guarantees and that there is now greater alignment with the United States.

The next priority step is reaching limited ceasefires in the energy sector and in the Black Sea. These points are expected to be addressed in the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, with U.S. mediation.

There is still no official date for the meeting, but European officials say it could be held in Abu Dhabi after the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., on November 26. The participation of European countries in these talks is considered essential.

Zelensky seeks clarification on American guarantees

Despite the diplomatic optimism, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised reservations about how a security guarantee similar to NATO’s Article 5 would be implemented in practice.

He said it is not clear whether all parties interpret the essence of this commitment the same way, placing particular emphasis on the question of American troop presence on Ukrainian territory.

“What does Article 5 mean? That partner forces are on your territory. So my question is: What about American soldiers?” Zelensky declared.

He added that Ukraine would gladly welcome the establishment of American military bases on its territory, similar to those Washington maintains in the Middle East.

On the other hand, Poland and the Nordic and Baltic states continue to be among the most skeptical of the proposal. These countries, due to their geographic proximity and history with Russia, demand concrete and enforceable guarantees.

Another concern relates to the possibility that Kyiv could be forced to make major territorial concessions. According to reports, the American side has asked Ukraine whether it would accept handing over the entire Donbas region to Russia in exchange for full NATO membership.

Such a deal would mean Ukraine giving Moscow territories that the Russian military has not been able to fully seize by force.

Fears that guarantees could hide concessions to Russia

Beyond the territorial issue, the revision of Europe’s security architecture as well as relations between NATO and Russia are also on the negotiating table.

Kushner and his associates argue that the previous security system in Europe failed to prevent the war and that a new framework is needed to avoid similar conflicts in the future.

Some European countries are open to discussing this idea, while others fear that such a process could give Moscow excessive influence over the continent’s security decisions.

Gregoire Ross, from the British institute Chatham House, warned that the security guarantees could be used as part of a broader deal with Russia, where Ukraine would lose Donbas and NATO would accept limitations on its military presence in Eastern Europe.

According to him, the risk lies in the fact that Ukraine could receive a promise of collective defense, while the conditions that would make this guarantee credible would be weakened.

Trump wants a deal before Christmas

Another factor that could influence the talks is the pressure of deadlines. According to a European official, Donald Trump aims to reach a peace deal within the coming weeks, possibly before Christmas.

Zelensky told journalists that the American side wants the process wrapped up before the end-of-year holidays.

Meanwhile, some European leaders who met with Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff in Berlin have expressed concern that Washington could apply strong pressure on Kyiv to accept a deal within a short timeframe.

However, according to sources involved in the discussions, they were reassured by the fact that the American side did not try to force Ukraine and its allies to hastily accept the proposed conditions.

The Trump-Putin relationship, the factor that could change everything

Despite the reported progress in the talks, Europeans remain concerned about the personal relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

European diplomats have also carefully followed Trump’s meeting with the Russian president and the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in Shenzhen, where peace and international cooperation were discussed.

After returning to Washington, Trump reiterated that he wants to maintain good relations with Putin, whom he called a friend.

“He would very much like the war to end,” the American president said, referring to his Russian counterpart.

This approach continues to cause uncertainty in Europe, where there is fear that the personal relationship between the two leaders could influence decisions about Ukraine’s future.

In the end, despite the optimism created by the security guarantees proposal, European diplomats know that final American policy decisions will depend on Donald Trump and his stance toward Vladimir Putin.

A European official involved in diplomatic contacts summed up this concern with the words: “A precedent has been set. And it was not a good one.”