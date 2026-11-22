On the occasion of November 22 – Albanian Alphabet Day, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova sent greetings to the Albanian community, noting that language forms the basis of national identity and the collective memory of a people.

In her message, she emphasizes that November 22 is not merely a historical anniversary with symbolic value, but a testimony to the national vision and awareness of a distinct identity, which rests on the standardized Albanian alphabet.

Të lidhura None found

According to the president, language is the main element that distinguishes a nation and the most powerful tool for building and expressing the shared memory, spiritual heritage, and historical experience of a people.

She adds that through the Albanian language, Albanians have been able to honor their ancestors and at the same time take responsibility for the generations to come. In the multicultural society of Macedonia and in the democratic system, Albanians and their language have a long presence in constitutional, political, economic, educational, scientific, cultural, sports, media, entertainment, and everyday life.

Siljanovska-Davkova underlines that it is a common duty to build a society where unity does not erase differences, but respects and treats them as enduring social values.

In the end, the president expresses the wish that November 22 not remain only a day of remembrance, celebration, and pride, but also an impetus for new achievements in the fields of education, science, and culture in the Albanian language.