The Tirana Prosecution Office has completed its investigation and sent singer Xhensila Kallaku (Myrtezaj) to trial, accused of concealing income on more than one occasion.

According to the investigation, she is suspected of evading tax obligations through incomplete declaration of income and financial transactions with unjustified sources.

Të lidhura None found

According to the accounting expert report, for 2023, tax obligations of 2,417,311 lekë were evaded, while for 2024 the amount reaches 3,658,210 lekë.

In total, the fiscal evasion identified for the two years amounts to 6,075,521 lekë.

During the investigation, Xhensila Myrtezaj claimed that the income came from concerts inside and outside the country, but the documentation she submitted justified them only partially.

The prosecution charges her with the criminal offense of “Concealment of income,” committed more than once, under Article 180/1 of the Criminal Code.

Prosecution announcement:

The Prosecution Office at the Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction in Tirana has completed the investigation and is sending citizen Xh.K. to trial, accused of the criminal offense of “Concealment of income,” committed more than once, as provided by Article 180/1 of the Criminal Code.

At the conclusion of the investigation into criminal proceeding no. 5824/2024, after analyzing all the information, verifications and investigative actions carried out, it resulted that there are reasonable suspicions that citizen Xh.K. is implicated in committing the criminal offense of “Concealment of income,” provided by Article 180 of the Criminal Code, as she appears to be involved in real estate transactions with unjustified sources of funds, significant cash deposits that are not justified by her declared income, as well as significant cash withdrawals for which there is no information on how they were used. To justify the cash deposits, citizen Xh.K. submitted a simple letter declaring that she generated income from concerts inside and outside the country, but these are only partially justified.

Based on all the administered documents and the accounting expert report, it is proven that the defendant Xh.K., for 2023, evaded tax obligations (fiscal evasion) calculated by the expert in the total amount of 2,417,311 lek. Meanwhile, for 2024, she evaded tax obligations calculated by the expert in the total amount of 3,658,210 lek.

The Prosecution Office at the Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction in Tirana proved that the defendant evaded tax obligations in two separate calendar years, each year involving intentional concealment of income, and under these circumstances the criminal offenses were committed independently of one another.

Based on the above and on the administered and analyzed documents, it is proven that citizen Xh.K. committed the criminal offense of “Concealment of income” twice, as provided by Article 180/1 of the Criminal Code, and the case against her is sent for trial. / Lajmifundit