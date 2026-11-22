Shiroka-Pula on Alphabet Day: The Albanian language, testimony of our centuries-old resilience

On the occasion of the Albanian Language Alphabet Day, the President of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka-Pula, conveyed a congratulatory message highlighting the historical importance of the Congress of Manastir and the protection of the language as one of the main pillars of national identity.

In her message, she recalled the 50 delegates who came from 26 Albanian cities, associations and clubs, who gathered at the Congress of Manastir in 1908 to determine the common alphabet of Albanian.

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The President emphasized that the alphabet represents a testimony to the resilience and continuous efforts across generations to preserve national identity.

“The alphabet of the Albanian language is testimony to our resilience and to the effort to preserve national identity,” she wrote.

She also recalled that the struggle for freedom was closely linked to the right to use the Albanian language.

“Our fight for freedom was also for the Albanian language, for the right to speak and write it freely,” her message states.

In closing, Shiroka-Pula stressed the duty to protect and pass on this heritage to future generations.

“Our responsibility is to preserve, enrich and pass on this heritage to generations with dignity and dedication,” she concluded.