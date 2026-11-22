Organizers of the protests held after the killing of Arlinda Zekaj have decided to change their approach, shifting from mass demonstrations to concrete actions targeting the chain of institutions responsible for handling this case.

Liridona Sijarina, an activist involved in organizing these actions, has indicated that starting from November 7, protest methods will take a different form, warning of actions that will target the justice system, as well as central and local government.

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She explained that the next actions will not have a high intensity, since this is a process expected to last over time. The activists aim to keep attention on this issue continuously, especially at key moments of investigations and institutional decisions.

“In the coming days there will be specific actions, but they will not be of high intensity, because we see that this process will be long. We will follow it and make sure that at critical points we are there, to ensure that the decisions made, especially by investigators and the prosecution, are fair for Arlinda. We will also make sure that the state does not protect those who led Arlinda to her killing,” Sijarina stated.

She added that, apart from communication with the chief prosecutor, they have had no other contact with institutions and no developments that, according to her, show that their demands are being taken seriously.

“Apart from the chief prosecutor, we have had no communication with institutions and no developments from their side. Apart from the work that the Parliamentary Investigative Committee is continuing, which has its meetings open up to a point and which are visible to the public, we have had no communication that shows this state is taking our demands seriously. Although the suspensions are a first move, we are not satisfied with that and will stay with this process until the end. This does not mean we will have a daily presence, because our work is being restructured so that it strategically captures some important political moments, but also touches the nerves of the state, to ensure that our actions cause such institutional discomfort that we see this state should have, since it fails to protect women,” she said.

Sijarina emphasized that in addition to the demands for the dismissal and criminal prosecution of the institutional chain that, according to activists, failed to protect Arlinda, there are also other demands on which they have been engaged for years.

“We, as a group of activists, aim for the state not to continue normally, and that is exactly where we are focusing. The protests have been successful in terms of mobilization. Now our work is to ensure continuity and insistence that the demands are met… Besides these demands related to the dismissal and criminal prosecution of the chain that failed to protect Arlinda, there are also other demands that require more time, but for which we have been fighting for years and will continue the same fight further,” she concluded.

Arlinda Zekaj, 49 years old from Peja, was killed on October 25, 2026 in Vitomirica by her former brother-in-law, Albert Sylaj, who was arrested a few days after the event. Before she was killed, she had sought protection from institutions and had an active protection order, while three days before the killing she had approached the chief prosecutor of Peja to express concern for her safety. After this case, the chief prosecutor and the case prosecutor were suspended, as well as 11 police officials. The killing sparked protests with demands for justice and institutional accountability, while the Assembly of Kosovo established the Parliamentary Investigative Committee on this issue.