Spiropali’s message after the assembly: As if something happened to me, what I hate with all my soul are thieves and manipulators who pass themselves off as…

In a message on social media, former foreign minister Elisa Spiropali reacted after being expelled from Socialist Party forums, saying the decision did not bother her.

In her statement, she compares herself to a mythological creature that, even if one head is cut off, grows seven more.

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Spiropali declares that she does not repent and does not kneel before anyone, stressing that for her justice exists, not mercy.

At the end of her reaction, she expresses dedication to Albania, closing the message with the words “This is me, the rest is coffeehouse talk.”

Reaction:

As if something happened to me

Some who do not know me are surprised as if something happened to me.

They think my head has been cut off. And that may be true. But it makes no impression on me. I am like those mythological beings: if one head is cut off, seven others grow.

However, regardless of the number of cut-off heads — 1, 7, or 17 — I do not repent, I do not beg, I do not kneel, I never expect mercy from anyone. For me mercy does not exist. For me justice exists. In this sense I have no mercy for anyone.

In order not to be surprised by what happens or does not happen to me, one must know some things, one must have some knowledge.

For example, one should know that in another time, in another century, when democracy had not yet been invented, if I were Empress of China, to protect the world from the black-hearted, I would build a Chinese Wall a hundred times longer and ten times wider and higher. Whereas if I were Cleopatra, without batting an eye, without a nerve twitching, I would punish or forgive anyone who deserved it, and I would go to sleep as calm as a lamb, because I did what had to be done for the good of my country, which I love endlessly.

I do not read or listen to newspapers that threaten, writings that tell fairy tales, portals that slander, televisions that weave intrigues, thieves who pass themselves off as honest at counters, and other provisional devilries. Instead of all these, I do something simple and magnificent, permanent and immortal. I sit and read books. Never on a computer. Only on paper.

For me, a restaurant is the most unsuitable place to eat. The specialties they serve are the worst. What I like is not caviar, nor koran fish. It is spinach or nettle pie in a village of Kelmend, Zadrima, Kolonja, Labëria. Right in the middle of the village. Right under the shade of the assembly oak. And what I drink is neither wine nor champagne, but water or dhalla.

I endure, I go without water for days and weeks like a camel; I wait like a bear for winter to leave and spring to come.

I am like a goat. I eat choice things while climbing and descending through rocky crags, without fearing that I will fall from the cliff, let alone fall or climb from a throne or an armchair, which makes no impression on me.

I stand firm like a mule for something just. Not for weeks and months, but until my last breath, beyond life and beyond death.

What I hate with all my soul and consider the most dangerous evil are thieves and manipulators who pass themselves off as liberals, cosmopolitans, righteous, clever, European, but are tyrants.

I am the one who blows the wind, brings the rain, unleashes the hail, raises the tsunami, dries up the seas, levels the mountains, darkens the day, whitens the night.

I am the one who keeps the fire burning.

I am not someone who became this way; I was this way and will be wholly this way ever since I was born.

I do not have one heart; I have 10 million red, bloodied hearts, all of which I give to the 10 million Albanians wherever they are, so they may beat freely, each with its own music, all together with the most beautiful music in the world, that of endless love for Albania, from which we await only a wink to do everything.

This is me.

The rest is coffeehouse talk.

And there are those who are surprised as if something happened to me at a meeting.