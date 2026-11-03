Sofia Moreira de Sousa meets Gazment Bardhi: Parliament should promote dialogue on European integration and hold the executive to account

Sofia Moreira de Sousa meets Gazment Bardhi: Parliament should promote dialogue on European integration and hold the executive to account

The European Union ambassador to Albania, Sofia Moreira de Sousa, met today with the head of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, Gazment Bardhi. Their conversation focused on the country’s EU integration process.

In a statement, the diplomat said they discussed Parliament’s responsibility for passing reforms, aligning Albanian legislation with European Union law and ensuring the executive is held accountable.

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According to the ambassador, the path to membership requires the involvement of all political parties. She also stressed that Parliament should serve as a genuine forum for dialogue.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 18:30

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