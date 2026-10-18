Skopje: Two Turkish nationals arrested for attacking two compatriots; third accomplice wanted

Skopje: Two Turkish nationals arrested for attacking two compatriots; third accomplice wanted

Police in Skopje have detained two Turkish nationals, while the search continues for a third person suspected of taking part in the attempted murder of two compatriots in an apartment in the Karposh neighborhood.

Të lidhura

None found

The Ministry of the Interior said criminal charges have been filed under an expedited procedure against K.M., 36, and S.B.P., 22, both Turkish nationals. They are suspected of committing the crime in cooperation with another person.

According to police, the suspects physically assaulted two 26-year-old Turkish nationals, injuring them with a sharp object. Two women were also in the apartment at the time.

After the incident, the suspects fled the apartment. However, following measures taken by officers of the Skopje Police Internal Affairs Sector, K.M. and S.B.P. were located and detained on Jadranska Magistrala Street in Skopje.

Meanwhile, authorities have continued efforts to identify and apprehend the third person suspected of being involved in the attack.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 16:25

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