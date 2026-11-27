Skopje, district heating to become 5.84% to 7.56% more expensive

District heating bills for residents of Skopje will increase starting next month, following a decision by the Energy Regulatory Commission to change the price of thermal energy from December 1.

According to the authorities, the increase is linked to the rising cost of natural gas, influenced by geopolitical developments.

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For households supplied by EMV Supply, EMV Distribution, EMV Heat Production and EMV Energy, the price of thermal energy will increase by an average of 7.56%.

Meanwhile, consumers connected to the network of the former Skopje North Heating Plant, currently operated by “Energy Ecolink,” will face an increase of 5.84%.

Calculations by the Energy Regulatory Commission show that the average monthly bill will increase by 188 denars, reaching 2,681 denars.

The decision was made after companies supplying thermal energy in Skopje submitted extraordinary requests to change their maximum regulated revenues and revise tariffs.

The previous tariff had been approved in July and began to be applied on August 1, 2026.