At today’s session, the Constitutional Court decided to annul the Collective Agreement for the Culture sector, as well as Article 78-lj of the Law on Culture. Following the development, representatives of the Culture Union reacted sharply, calling the judges “executioners” and declaring a seven-day period of mourning.

The court’s decision is expected to take effect on April 1, 2027. According to the explanations provided by the court, this period has been granted to the parties involved in the social dialogue so that they can draft a new collective agreement that will be legally sustainable for all employees in the field of culture.

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The constitutional judges’ reasoning is based on the fact that neither the collective agreement nor the law provides a clear methodology for calculating wages. According to them, this methodology must first be established by law and then set out in detail in the collective agreement.

“The majority of the judges believed it was necessary to postpone the legal effect of our decision, as we are aware of the consequences that would arise if we decided immediately and published the act in the Official Gazette. In this way, we are giving the interested parties, including the Ministry of Culture and the unions, a period of nearly five months to sit down and draft a new agreement, also taking into account the legal positions set out in our decision,” Constitutional Court President Darko Kostadinovski said during a press conference held in the afternoon.