Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, has accused Likud of deliberately obstructing talks to form Israel’s new government.

Eisenkot said he would not ask President Isaac Herzog for a 14-day extension to his mandate and that he intends to reach an agreement within the eight days remaining.

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Meanwhile, he is also holding talks with the party of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, with the aim of building a new coalition.

The leader of Yashar said he would use the entire current deadline, despite clashes with Likud, which he criticized for a lack of political will and the slow pace of negotiations.

Eisenkot also rejected Likud’s proposal to form a national unity government. In his view, this would be the worst alternative, as it would mean the continuation of the same government and the same partners, without significant changes and without a new law on military service.

“The same government, the same partners, no change, no law on military service. I have no intention of cooperating in such a parody,” he declared.

At the same time, Eisenkot’s party is trying to advance negotiations with Naftali Bennett’s political force. He expressed optimism about their progress and said that significant advances had been made this week in cooperation with other parties.

According to him, agreements on cooperation in government have been signed with Yisrael Beiteinu and the Democrats, while talks are continuing on a similar agreement with Bennett’s party.

The meeting between the two leaders, initially scheduled for Thursday, November 26, has been postponed until Sunday, November 29.

Israeli media outlet Walla reported that the request to postpone the meeting came from Bennett, as Eisenkot’s negotiating team had still not submitted a detailed plan to address the needs of personnel serving in the armed forces.

Military service remains one of the most difficult issues in the negotiations, particularly because of discussions over a possible agreement with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party on military recruitment.

Talks with Likud, meanwhile, continue to yield no results. Eisenkot said that the teams from both sides had met five times over the past two weeks, but had not reached any concrete conclusion.

He claimed that Likud had repeatedly refused to meet according to the schedule proposed by his team, signaling a lack of willingness to compromise.

“Two weeks and five meetings are enough time to have reached an agreement by now, if there had been a will to do so,” Eisenkot said.

Rotation in the position of prime minister is one of the issues addressed in the talks, but according to the head of Yashar, the disagreements are not limited to the division of leadership of the government.

Eisenkot stressed that Likud had shown no willingness to make concessions on fundamental issues related to the country’s direction and Israel’s political future.