Norwegian low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways has begun bankruptcy proceedings after it was unable to cope with severe financial difficulties caused by rising fuel prices and increasing operating costs.

The announcement came just hours after the companies that had leased aircraft to the airline decided to terminate their agreements with it.

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According to the board of directors, the decision was made after ongoing efforts to find a financial solution and avoid the suspension of the company’s operations.

“The board of directors of Norse Atlantic Airways AS has made the difficult decision to declare bankruptcy, despite significant efforts by the company and the group to find a solution,” the statement published on the Oslo Stock Exchange said.

Established in 2021, Norse Atlantic had focused on low-cost intercontinental flights, offering long-haul travel. One day before declaring bankruptcy, the company had warned that it was in a critical financial situation and was negotiating to secure a short-term loan.

The requested financing was not secured, while the termination of aircraft leasing contracts further deepened the crisis.

Norse Atlantic’s problems have emerged at a difficult time for global aviation. The war in the Middle East and clashes between the United States and Iran have caused disruptions to international transport, while also driving up oil and aviation fuel prices.

Higher fuel costs, combined with other operating expenses, are placing intense pressure on airlines. The impact is particularly significant for low-cost operators, which operate with narrower profit margins.

The company clarified that the bankruptcy proceedings concern only Norse Atlantic Airways AS. Meanwhile, parent company Norse Atlantic ASA and the group’s other companies are not affected by the proceedings and will continue operating.

The crisis facing the aviation sector is considered one of the most severe since the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted international travel and caused major losses for airlines around the world.