Ervin Salianji honors the Jashari family in Prekaz together with General Sami Lushtaku

Former MP Ervin Salianji traveled to Prekaz in Kosovo, where he paid tribute to the renowned Jashari family. During the visit, he was accompanied by General Sami Lushtaku, chairman of the municipality of Drenica.

In a message published on social media, Salianji praised the sacrifice of the Jashari family on Kosovo’s path to freedom, describing it as an example that continues to inspire.

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“Eternal honor to the Jashari family! Together with General Sami Lushtaku, chairman of the municipality of Drenica, we paid tribute to the legendary Jashari family in Prekaz!” Salianji wrote.

According to him, the family’s resistance remains powerful evidence of the courage, resilience and determination necessary for freedom, justice and dignity.

“No difficulty should stop us in our efforts for freedom, justice and liberation from evil in whatever form it comes to the nation!” the former MP concluded.