On the 16th anniversary of the murder of Arben Sejdiu, a former fighter of the Kosovo Liberation Army in the Battle of Kosharë and a member of the first generation of the Kosovo Police, the commander of Kosharë, Milazim Maraj, remembered his late comrade-in-arms.

Sejdiu was killed on 22 November 2010, and Maraj emphasizes that even after all these years, the perpetrators and those who ordered the crime remain undisclosed. He described him as a dedicated fighter for Kosovo’s freedom, a distinguished professional in the ranks of the Kosovo Police, and a loyal colleague whose life was entirely in service of the freedom and security of citizens.

Të lidhura None found

“We are proud to have had him among us. But we are saddened that neither the criminal nor the one who ordered it has been discovered,” Maraj wrote in his memorial note.

He also brought to attention the serious circumstances of the event, noting that Sejdiu was killed in the home of a relative, despite his full dedication in war and in service to the Kosovo Police.

Maraj also expressed disappointment over the lack of results in solving this murder, criticizing Kosovo’s institutions for failing to uncover the perpetrators and those who ordered it.

“It is disappointing that the criminal has still not been uncovered by any freely elected Government of Kosovo to date,” he stressed.

In closing, Maraj called on Kosovo’s institutions to solve the murder of Arben Sejdiu and of all those who, according to him, were killed after the war because of their engagement.

“Kosovo will not find peace until the criminals are uncovered and punished,” he concluded.