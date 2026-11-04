Shiroka Pula receives Kosovo progress report from EU ambassador

Kosovo’s president, Justina Shiroka Pula, met with the European Union’s ambassador to the country, Dirk Schuebel, who presented her with the European Commission’s progress report on Kosovo.

During their conversation, she reaffirmed the commitment of Kosovo’s institutions to continuing reforms and meeting European standards.

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Shiroka Pula stressed that Kosovo is oriented toward Europe and that EU membership remains a strategic goal of the Republic of Kosovo.

She also emphasized that strengthening the rule of law, ensuring the democratic functioning of institutions and implementing reforms are essential to bringing the country closer to the European Union.

Ambassador Schuebel praised the president for her constructive approach and her efforts to foster cooperation and unity in Kosovo’s political arena.

For her part, the president expressed appreciation for the EU’s continued support and highlighted the importance of their partnership in advancing Kosovo’s European agenda.