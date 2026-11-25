Italy has been hit by severe weather, with torrential rain, strong winds and the risk of powerful waves along the coast. The difficult conditions are expected to last at least until Thursday, November 26, at 2 p.m.

An orange alert has been issued across the Campania region, while a yellow alert is in effect in the Alta Irpinia, Sannio and Tanagro areas. Civil Protection is warning of possible landslides, flooding and other hydrogeological instability.

Të lidhura None found

In Naples, municipal authorities have decided that classes will be suspended on Thursday at all schools, public and private, regardless of grade level. The decision also includes the closure of parks, public beaches and some sports facilities. The historic Maschio Angioino complex will be closed to visitors.

Closures have also been ordered on the islands of Ischia and Procida. Severe weather disrupted high-speed ferry services for several hours. Mayors have decided that schools, parks, public gardens and cemeteries will remain closed on Thursday.

In Salerno, as a precaution, public, private and non-state schools, as well as nurseries and preschools, will remain closed.

In the Dolomites area of the Veneto region, a yellow alert has been issued for avalanche risks on mountain passes and along high-altitude roads. The regional weather service forecasts widespread rainfall, of moderate and locally heavy intensity, especially in mountainous and hilly areas and in the northeastern part of the lowlands.

The yellow alert has also been extended to Tuscany, where hydrogeological and flood risks have been forecast in the basins of the Arno, Ombrone Grossetano and Reno rivers. The measure will remain in force until Thursday at 4 p.m.