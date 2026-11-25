Rama from Brussels: The EU should bring candidate countries to the same table without undermining the merit principle

Prime Minister Edi Rama is in Brussels ahead of the summit between the European Union and the Western Balkans, where he called on the EU to take a bolder step to accelerate the integration of candidate countries.

Speaking to the media, Rama discussed the region’s path toward Europe and Albania’s negotiations. He also answered questions about the fight against corruption and investigations into senior officials.

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“The annual summit is one of the main events of the year for candidate countries, and it is important for member states as well because it creates an opportunity for open and constructive dialogue. It is also a chance to compare views on developments over the past year and discuss ideas for the future. That is why it is very important for us to take part in this annual event.

I believe this year’s summit offers a good opportunity to move integration forward. I am convinced that the EU should have the courage to take a major step: bring all candidate countries to the same table, without changing the merit-based assessment process for each country. This would send a powerful message both to our public opinion and to the world. That is the spirit in which I have come here today,” Rama said.

A journalist asked whether the German proposal presented at the Tirana Summit would be discussed.

“It is part of this issue, but I think this proposal, like the other ideas, should be considered within a broader framework. This is exactly what I have been proposing for some time: that all of Europe—the European Union and the candidate countries—sit down at the same table,” the prime minister said.

Asked how many chapters Albania aims to close by the end of the year, Rama said that work is continuing intensively in cooperation with the European Commission.

“We are working hard every day with the European Commission, and we will see how the figures add up. To the best of my knowledge, we are on the right track and proceeding according to plan. However, this work does not depend on us alone; it goes both ways. We are still waiting for the Commission’s approval on some issues, as the texts we have prepared need to receive the green light first,” he replied.

The journalist raised the question of whether Albania could claim to be ready for EU membership while senior political officials, such as Ms. Balluku, are under criminal investigation by SPAK. He described this as an important test of the efforts to combat corruption.

“Albania’s fight against corruption is unprecedented in the region. That is why the country should be regarded as a very serious candidate. Until not long ago, Albania was described as a country where impunity prevailed and corruption was the system itself. Today, by contrast, the system is fighting it decisively.

Any issue involving corruption or its absence must be addressed through due process. But in Albania, it is clear that no one is above the law. That is precisely why the country should be viewed in a very positive light,” Rama said.

At the end, the journalist asked the prime minister whether he had any comment on Donald Trump’s trade announcements made that afternoon.

“I have not seen Donald Trump’s trade announcements. What I know is the European single market, and that is exactly what we are seeking,” Rama replied.