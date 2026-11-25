The Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade has ordered the detention of Dragan J. Vučićević, owner of the Informer media outlet.

According to statements by the Prosecutor’s Office to Radio Free Europe, he is suspected of causing panic and disorder, as well as obstructing justice.

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Vučićević is expected to be questioned on Thursday, November 26. During questioning, he will also be informed of the criminal complaint filed against him.

Dejan Vukelić, deputy editor-in-chief of Informer, called for the immediate release of the outlet’s owner and editor, urging that he be allowed to defend himself while at liberty.

Speaking outside the police station in Voždovac, where Vučićević is being held, Vukelić said there was no reason to suspect that he would fail to appear before the court to defend himself, “despite the charges” brought against him.

According to Vukelić, Vučićević was detained because “he is being denied the right to freedom of expression.”

Vukašin Vučićević, a member of parliament for the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and the son of Informer’s owner, described the charge against his father as “pure political persecution.”

Support from MPs in the “Serbia Wins” group

During a session of parliament, Aleksandar Vučić, head of the SNS opposition parliamentary group and a former president of Serbia, said Vučićević had been arrested “solely because of his work as a journalist.”

When Vučić announced the arrest, MPs from the Student List, which won the October election, responded with applause.

“That’s enough for me to understand what kind of idiots we’re dealing with,” Vučić said.

He also announced that MPs from the “Serbia Wins” group had gone to the police station in Voždovac to show their support for Informer’s detained owner.

After his speech in parliament, Vučić also left the session.

Profile of Dragan J. Vučićević

Dragan J. Vučićević is the owner and head of the private cable television channel Informer, which began broadcasting in May 2023. The channel is controlled by Insajder Tim, a company founded by Vučićević, who is also its principal shareholder.

In 2025, the company reported revenue of 12.6 million euros, a figure one-quarter higher than a year earlier.

During the anti-government protests led by students, several rallies were held outside Informer television and the tabloid of the same name. At one of them, a petition was also signed calling for Informer to be shut down.

Complaints about the channel’s programming have been filed with the Regulatory Body for Electronic Media (REM) for years. After the elections, on October 27, an initiative was also submitted to open proceedings that could lead to the revocation of TV Informer’s broadcasting license.

The initiative was backed by 33 media associations, civil society organizations, professors and researchers in journalism and social sciences from the universities of Belgrade, Novi Sad and Niš.

The reasons cited in the initiative included repeated violations of media laws and professional ethics, campaigns against people with differing views, and propaganda in favor of the outgoing government.

According to the initiative, TV Informer “has been profiled as a propaganda instrument” of Vučić’s SNS since its founding. It also states that the channel “ranks first in violating ethical rules, spreading disinformation and hate speech, and running campaigns against people who think differently.”

Informer’s license has not been revoked so far, while REM has imposed several disciplinary measures and sanctions on the channel.

Following the parliamentary elections on October 25, in which the SNS lost power, the REM council began reviewing proceedings involving several television channels. These proceedings concern alleged violations of media laws during the election campaign.

So far, the largest number of complaints has concerned the programming of TV Informer, which is considered close to the SNS, the party that remained in power for 14 years.